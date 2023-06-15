Football: Iwabuchi leaves Arsenal as contract expires

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese attacker Mana Iwabuchi has left Arsenal following the expiration of her contract, the English Women’s Super League side announced Wednesday.

The 30-year-old, left out of Japan’s squad on Tuesday for the upcoming World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, spent the latter half of the season on loan at Arsenal’s local rivals Tottenham.

Iwabuchi scored six goals in 28 matches for Arsenal after joining from Aston Villa in May 2021. She previously had spells in Europe with Hoffenheim and Bayern Munich.

Iwabuchi was part of the 2011 World Cup-winning squad and has been one of Nadeshiko Japan’s...