Baseball: Ohtani blasts AL-leading 21st homer in Angels loss

Shohei Ohtani belted his American League-leading 21st home run and got multiple hits for the fourth straight game Wednesday during the Los Angeles Angels’ 6-3 loss against the Texas Rangers.

While his team’s three-game winning run came to an end at Globe Life Field, Ohtani’s two-run, opposite-field shot off Will Smith in the ninth inning saw the two-way star move two clear of the New York Yankees’ Aaron Judge in the AL home run chart.

Batting second as the designated hitter, Ohtani also singled in the fourth as he went 2-for-4 with a walk, raising his batting average to .299.

Marcus Semien bro...