Canada halts ties with China-led AIIB, alleges Communist dominated

Newsfrom Japan

Canada is suspending its activities with the China-led Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank to probe allegations that the bank is dominated by the Chinese Communist Party, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said Wednesday.

The Canadian government “will immediately halt all government-led activity at the bank,” Freeland told reporters, adding that she has “instructed the Department of Finance to lead an immediate review of the allegations raised and of Canada’s involvement in the AIIB.”

She also said she was not ruling out “any outcome” of the review, hinting that Ottawa could pull out of ...