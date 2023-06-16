Tokyo stocks fall in morning amid cautious trading before BOJ outcome

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks fell Friday morning with investors adopting a cautious stance ahead of the conclusion later in the day of the Bank of Japan’s two-day policy meeting.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 179.53 points, or 0.54 percent, from Thursday to 33,305.96. The broader Topix index was down 10.61 points, or 0.46 percent, at 2,283.36.

Decliners were led by marine transportation, transportation equipment, and pulp and paper issues.