URGENT: BOJ maintains ultralow rates at policy meeting

Economy

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

The Bank of Japan decided Friday to maintain ultralow rates as widely expected at it concluded its two-day policy-setting meeting, sticking to the view that it will require some time to achieve its 2 percent inflation target.

With no change to its program to keep borrowing costs extremely low, short-term interest rates will remain at minus 0.1 percent, while the BOJ will continue to guide 10-year Japanese government bond yields to around zero percent.

Click for full story

Kyodo News

Bank of Japan Kyodo News