URGENT: BOJ maintains ultralow rates at policy meeting
Newsfrom JapanEconomy
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
The Bank of Japan decided Friday to maintain ultralow rates as widely expected at it concluded its two-day policy-setting meeting, sticking to the view that it will require some time to achieve its 2 percent inflation target.
With no change to its program to keep borrowing costs extremely low, short-term interest rates will remain at minus 0.1 percent, while the BOJ will continue to guide 10-year Japanese government bond yields to around zero percent.