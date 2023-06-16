Tennis: Kato's appeal to restore prize money, ranking points rejected

Newsfrom Japan

French Open mixed doubles champion Miyu Kato said Thursday an appeal to have her prize money and tour points reinstated was rejected by tournament organizers following a controversial incident in which she was defaulted for accidentally hitting a ball kid with a ball. "The French Open (Roland Garros) fined me as well as rejecting my appeal for getting my prize money and points so all I can do is to keep looking forwards," Kato wrote on Twitter. The 28-year-old and her women's doubles partner Aldila Sutjiadi of Indonesia were handed a default during their third-round match on June 4 after a bal...