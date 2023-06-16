Baseball: Ohtani hits MLB best-tying 22nd homer, earns win on mound

Newsfrom Japan

Two-way star Shohei Ohtani slugged his MLB best-tying 22nd home run Thursday when he held the Texas Rangers to two runs over six innings on the mound and earned the win as the Los Angeles Angels prevailed 5-3.

Ohtani (6-2) allowed six hits while walking one and striking out three as he was relieved of his pitching duties with his team leading 3-2, helping himself to his first win in exactly a month with his eighth-inning two-run homer.

It was the second straight day that Ohtani launched an opposite-field bomb at Globe Life Field, this time slightly toward the center of the stand as Japan’s Wor...