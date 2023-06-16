URGENT: Uncertainty over wage growth, inflation very high: BOJ chief

Newsfrom Japan

Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said Friday uncertainty is “extremely high” over the outlook for wage growth and inflation, as he stressed the need to stick to monetary easing.

Speaking at a press conference after a two-day policy-setting meeting, Ueda also said the pace of gain in core consumer prices, the key gauge of inflation, has been slowing but at a more moderate pace than expected.

Asked about the yen’s depreciation against the U.S. dollar among others, he said only that currencies should move stably, reflecting economic fundamentals.