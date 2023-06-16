Baseball: Canadian educator wants the world to learn from Ohtani

Newsfrom Japan

Two-way baseball superstar Shohei Ohtani's popularity not only extends beyond the United States and Japan, but beyond baseball as well, one of the founders of his Canadian fan club said recently. In 2017, when Ohtani was seeking an MLB team to play for, David Pollard, a 74-year-old teacher trainer founded Ohtani Canada along with other educators. Although the Japanese star chose not to play for their home team, the Toronto Blue Jays, the group became as enamored of Ohtani's character as his eye-popping baseball skills. "Ohtani is a role model," Pollard said during his trip early this month to ...