Japan promotes tourism at international expo in Beijing

Newsfrom Japan

Japan is promoting tourism at a major international exposition that opened in Beijing on Friday, with demand for overseas trips recovering among local people after China lifted its stringent “zero-COVID” policy and reopened its borders earlier this year.

At a booth set up by the Japan National Tourism Organization, prefectures including Tokushima, Okinawa and Kumamoto showed promotional videos to introduce local tourist attractions. There was also a performance featuring the Okinawan “sanshin” string instrument while visitors could also try their hand at painting Japanese “furin” wind bells. E...