Harley-Davidson to launch electric motorcycles in Japan around 2024

Harley-Davidson Inc. will launch electric motorcycles in Japan as early as 2024, its chief executive said Friday, as the American manufacturer seeks to secure a foothold in the growing all-electric two-wheeler market in the country.

“There is a long-term transition from combustion (engines) to whatever the technology is going to be,” CEO Jochen Zeitz said in an interview with Kyodo News. “We want to be a pioneer” in the transition.

The products will be sold under LiveWire Group Inc., the company’s electric motorcycle division, which was spun off in 2022 but remains under its control, Zeitz sai...

Kyodo News

