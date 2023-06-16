Harley-Davidson to launch electric motorcycles in Japan around 2024
Newsfrom JapanEconomy
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Harley-Davidson Inc. will launch electric motorcycles in Japan as early as 2024, its chief executive said Friday, as the American manufacturer seeks to secure a foothold in the growing all-electric two-wheeler market in the country.
“There is a long-term transition from combustion (engines) to whatever the technology is going to be,” CEO Jochen Zeitz said in an interview with Kyodo News. “We want to be a pioneer” in the transition.
The products will be sold under LiveWire Group Inc., the company’s electric motorcycle division, which was spun off in 2022 but remains under its control, Zeitz sai...