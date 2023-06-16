CORRECTED: Baseball: Giants’ Sakamoto hits sayonara homer to beat Eagles

Newsfrom Japan

Hayato Sakamoto brought the Central League’s Yomiuri Giants from two runs down in the ninth with a game-ending three-run sayonara home run Friday to beat the Pacific League’s Rakuten Eagles 6-5 in interleague play.

Trailing 5-3 in the ninth at Tokyo Dome, the Giants opened the ninth with two straight hits off reliever Tomohito Ito (0-1) before Sakamoto teed off on a 2-0 pitch and drove it over the left-field wall for his 10th home run and a walk-off win.

“To hit a home run amid this incredible support from the fans makes me as happy as can be,” Sakamoto said.

“I have recently been trying vario...