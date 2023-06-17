Baseball: Ohtani extends hit streak to 13 as Angels blank Royals

Newsfrom Japan

Shohei Ohtani extended his hit streak to 13 games Friday as the Los Angeles Angels blanked the Kansas City Royals 3-0.

The two-way star lined a double to left field before scoring on Brandon Drury’s single in the top of the first inning at Kauffmann Stadium in Kansas City.

Ohtani also drew a pair of walks in a 1-for-3 day at the plate.

The Halos got seven scoreless innings from starter Patrick Sandoval (4-6) as they racked up their 10th win from the past 12 games.

Jointly leading the big leagues with 22 home runs, Ohtani is also holding opposing batters to an MLB-best .178 average with his pit...