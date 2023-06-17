Baseball: Hawks' Nakamura turns tables on Tigers, former teammate

Newsfrom Japan

With his team down to its last strike, Akira Nakamura doubled in two runs to give the SoftBank Hawks the lead in a 6-4 interleague win Saturday over the Central League-leading Hanshin Tigers. The late comeback at Hyogo Prefecture's Koshien Stadium near Osaka cost former Hawk Kotaro Otake the win against his old club and moved SoftBank to within one win of the PL lead. Otake was in line for his seventh win since leaving the Hawks to find more playing time with Hanshin this season. He allowed an unearned run over six innings and left the mound with a 4-1 lead. The Hawks came from behind on the b...