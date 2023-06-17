Basketball: Japan bounces past Denmark in Women's Asia Cup warm-up

Newsfrom Japan

Japan eased to an 87-63 win over Denmark in an international women's basketball friendly on Saturday. Stephanie Mawuli, Mai Yamamoto and Saki Hayashi led the scoring with 18 points apiece for world No. 9 Japan in the second game of the three-game series at Takasaki Arena in Gunma Prefecture. The Olympic silver medalists ran away with a 101-39 victory over No. 52 Denmark in Friday's opening game. Japan is using the series to tune up for the FIBA Women's Asia Cup opening June 26 in Sydney, where head coach Toru Onzuka's squad will aim for its fifth straight title.