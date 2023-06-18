Baseball: Gonzalez belts grand slam as Buffaloes sweep Swallows

Newsfrom Japan

Marwin Gonzalez's grand slam capped a six-run rally in the top of the seventh inning as the Orix Buffaloes stampeded to a 6-0 interleague win over the Yakult Swallows on Sunday. The victory at Jingu Stadium gave the Pacific League's Buffaloes a three-game sweep of the Central League's Swallows, losers of six straight, in a rematch of the past two Japan Series. World Baseball Classic-winning Samurai Japan team member Hiroya Miyagi (6-2) earned the win after giving the Buffaloes six shutout innings in which he fanned five, while allowing seven hits and a pair of walks. "I gave up hits but manage...