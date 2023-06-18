Basketball: Japan wraps up friendly series sweep of Denmark

Newsfrom Japan

Saori Miyazaki scored a game-high 20 points off the bench and Mai Yamamoto added 14 as Japan completed a three-game sweep of its women's international basketball friendly series against Denmark with a dominant 102-49 performance Sunday. Denmark had no answer for Japan's outside shooting in the series finale at Takasaki Arena, where the Olympic silver medalists connected on 15 of their 31 attempts from three-point range. World No. 9 Japan also controlled the boards, outrebounding No. 52 Denmark 41-29. Head coach Toru Onzuka's squad will begin defending its FIBA Women's Asia Cup crown in Sydney ...