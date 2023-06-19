Tokyo stocks open lower as gains locked in after hitting 33-yr highs

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened lower Monday as investors locked in gains after both the Nikkei and Topix indexes rose to fresh 33-year highs late last week.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 193.64 points, or 0.57 percent, from Friday to 33,512.44. The broader Topix index was down 5.12 points, or 0.22 percent, at 2,295.24.

Decliners included marine transportation, transportation equipment and electric appliance shares.

At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 141.86-87 yen compared with 141.82-92 yen in New York and 141.14-16 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Friday.

The euro was...