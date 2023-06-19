Tokyo stocks flat in morning as gains locked in, yen weakens

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were almost flat Monday morning as investors locked in gains after both the Nikkei and Topix indexes rose to fresh 33-year highs late last week, but their downside was limited by gains in export-related issues on the back of the yen’s fall to a seven-month low.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 18.52 points, or 0.05 percent, from Friday to 33,724.60. The broader Topix index was up 3.59 points, or 0.16 percent, at 2,303.95.

Gainers were led by pulp and paper, insurance and bank issues. The main decliners were marine transportation, nonferrous metal and transportation equipmen...