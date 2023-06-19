Baseball: Ohtani hits 24th home run, goes back-to-back with Trout

Newsfrom Japan

Shohei Ohtani hit his major league-leading 24th home run Sunday, leading the Los Angeles Angels to a series-clinching 5-2 victory over the Kansas City Royals.

Ohtani’s two-run blast to right-center at Kauffman Stadium gave the Angels a 3-2 lead, followed by Mike Trout with his 15th homer on the next pitch in the fifth inning, both off veteran right-hander Zack Greinke (1-7).

The two-way star and 2021 American League MVP connected on a 3-2 curveball for his sixth home run in seven games.

The Angels ended a seven-game road trip with a 5-2 record and moved up to second place in the AL West standi...