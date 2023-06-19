Tennis: Nishikori wins Challenger event, ready to play at U.S. Open

Newsfrom Japan

Former world No. 4 tennis player Kei Nishikori completed his return from a long injury hiatus by winning an ATP Challenger Tour event in Puerto Rico on Sunday.

The 33-year-old Japanese, making his first tournament appearance since October 2021, defeated American teenager Michael Zheng 6-2, 7-5 in the Caribbean Open final and said his next big event is the U.S. Open starting in late August.

Nishikori’s career-best Grand Slam result was achieved at the U.S. Open, when he reached the final of the 2014 tournament won by Croatia’s Marin Cilic.

Against Zheng, Nishikori led 5-2 in the second set but ...