Tokyo stocks end lower as gains locked in after recent surges

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended lower Monday as investors locked in gains after both the Nikkei and Topix indexes rose to fresh 33-year highs late last week.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 335.66 points, or 1.00 percent, from Friday to 33,370.42. The broader Topix index was 9.86 points, or 0.43 percent, lower at 2,290.50.

Decliners were led by nonferrous metal, transportation equipment and mining shares.