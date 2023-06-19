Baseball: Mannami's 10th-inning homer lifts Fighters over BayStars

Newsfrom Japan

Chusei Mannami hit a 10th-inning solo home run as the Nippon Ham Fighters edged the DeNA BayStars 4-3 in interleague play Monday for their fourth straight win. A bases-loaded, two-run single from Ariel Martinez in the top of the eighth tied the game at 3-3 for the Fighters and Mannami homered off DeNA closer Yasuaki Yamasaki (0-4) for the go-ahead run at Yokohama Stadium. Keita Sano hit a bases-loaded, two-run single in the seventh to give DeNA a 3-1 lead. The home team's sixth pitcher Hiromu Ise, however, gave up a hit and two walks without retiring a batter to open the eighth before Martinez...