Tokyo stocks open lower on weak European markets

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened lower Tuesday as sentiment was dampened by overnight losses in European markets while investors continued to lock in gains after recent highs. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 165.61 points, or 0.50 percent, from Monday to 33,204.81. The broader Topix index was down 13.83 points, or 0.60 percent, at 2,276.67. Decliners included insurance, securities house and precision instrument issues. At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 141.90-91 yen compared with 141.80-90 yen in London at 4 p.m. and 141.84-85 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Monday. The ...