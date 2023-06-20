Japan watching forex moves closely amid yen's fall: finance chief

Newsfrom Japan

Japan is closely monitoring currency moves to ensure foreign exchange rates remain stable and reflect economic fundamentals, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said Tuesday after the dollar topped the 142 yen line, a seven-month high. Following the removal of Japan from a U.S. currency watch list, Suzuki said the country will maintain close communication with the United States and other nations, and take "appropriate" steps regarding currency policy. "Dollar-yen levels are determined by markets and based on fundamentals, but they should move stably. This is our basic stance," Suzuki told a press...