Tokyo stocks lower as European shares weaken, gains locked in

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks fell Tuesday morning as sentiment was dampened by overnight losses in European markets and investors continued to lock in gains amid a lack of fresh trading cues. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 208.48 points, or 0.62 percent, from Monday to 33,161.94. The broader Topix index was up 0.81 points, or 18.59 percent, at 2,271.91. Decliners were led by insurance, securities house, and iron and steel issues.