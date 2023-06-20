Baseball: Twins pitcher Maeda likely to return from IL this week

Newsfrom Japan

Minnesota Twins pitcher Kenta Maeda, who has been on the injured list with a right triceps strain, may return for the three-game series beginning Friday against the Detroit Tigers.

The Japanese right-hander spoke to reporters Monday in Minneapolis about his expected return, saying, “I’m in good condition. I’ll just prepare for my day on the mound.”

The Twins placed Maeda on the 15-day IL in late April after he lost all four of his starts.

He made four rehab appearances in the minor leagues, throwing 81 pitches over 4-1/3 innings for Triple-A St. Paul last Friday.

“I pitched quite a lot last ti...