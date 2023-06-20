Tokyo stocks end nearly flat as gains locked in amid muted trading

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended almost flat Tuesday as investors continued to lock in gains after recent rallies, with overseas trading muted amid the closure of U.S. markets the previous day.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 18.49 points, or 0.06 percent, from Monday at 33,388.91. The broader Topix index finished 6.65 points, or 0.29 percent, lower at 2,283.85.

Decliners were led by insurance, iron and steel, and electric power and gas issues.