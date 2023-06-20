Suzuki, SkyDrive to jointly start producing flying cars in 2024

Newsfrom Japan

Suzuki Motor Corp. said Tuesday it has agreed with Japanese start-up SkyDrive Inc. to jointly start producing flying cars around the spring of 2024 as it aims to take the lead in the growing industry. Flying cars are a type of aircraft with the ability to vertically take off and land using multiple rotors. The vehicles are typically meant for carrying a small number of people, with some models also equipped for use on land. SkyDrive will set up a fully-owned production subsidiary that will assemble vehicles utilizing the Suzuki group's plant in Shizuoka Prefecture, central Japan. The announcem...