Football: Forward Hayashi joins Nurnberg on loan from Sint-Truiden

Sports

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский
Japanese forward Daichi Hayashi has joined German second-tier side Nurnberg on a season-long loan from Belgian outfit Sint-Truiden, the clubs announced Tuesday. The 26-year-old helped Japan reach the last four of the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 before signing for Sint-Truiden the same summer from J-League top-division club Sagan Tosu. Hayashi scored seven league goals this past season as Sint-Truiden finished 12th in Belgium. Nurnberg ended their season 14th in the 2. Bundesliga.
Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News Soccer