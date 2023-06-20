Football: Forward Hayashi joins Nurnberg on loan from Sint-Truiden

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese forward Daichi Hayashi has joined German second-tier side Nurnberg on a season-long loan from Belgian outfit Sint-Truiden, the clubs announced Tuesday. The 26-year-old helped Japan reach the last four of the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 before signing for Sint-Truiden the same summer from J-League top-division club Sagan Tosu. Hayashi scored seven league goals this past season as Sint-Truiden finished 12th in Belgium. Nurnberg ended their season 14th in the 2. Bundesliga.