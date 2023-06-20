Baseball: Osuna, Uchiyama go long as Swallows batter Eagles

Sports

First-inning home runs from Jose Osuna and Soma Uchiyama paved the way for the Yakult Swallows’ 13-0 interleague demolition of the Rakuten Eagles on Tuesday.

The two-time defending Central League champions jumped to a 5-0 lead in the bottom of the first on Osuna’s three-run bomb and Uchiyama’s two-run blast against Rakuten starter Shoma Fujihira (2-3), who lasted just two innings at Jingu Stadium.

Norichika Aoki’s two-run single capped a three-run third inning before the Swallows scored four more against the visiting Pacific League club in the fifth, including an Aoki RBI groundout that made i...

Kyodo News

