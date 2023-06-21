Baseball: Ohtani named AL Player of the Week for 5th time

Newsfrom Japan

Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani was named the American League’s Player of the Week on Tuesday, claiming the Major League Baseball honor for the fifth time in his career.

Ohtani’s stellar play in the week of June 12 to 18 included hitting .435 with six home runs and 12 RBIs in seven games. He also won his only start during the period, holding the Texas Rangers to two runs in six innings in the Angels’ 5-3 victory on Thursday.

The 28-year-old Ohtani currently leads the majors with 24 homers.

Ohtani and Ichiro Suzuki, a longtime Seattle Mariners star, are the only Japanese players t...