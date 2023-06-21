Tokyo stocks open lower on Wall St. losses before Fed chief testimony

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened lower Wednesday, tracking overnight losses on Wall Street as investors awaited more signals on future rate hikes in U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s congressional testimony later in the day.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 114.58 points, or 0.34 percent, from Tuesday to 33,274.33. The broader Topix index was down 3.50 points, or 0.15 percent, at 2,280.35.

Decliners included mining, oil and coal product, and transportation equipment shares.

At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 141.33-34 yen compared with 141.39-49 yen in Ne...