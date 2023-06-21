Tokyo stocks rise as dip-buying offsets U.S. rate hike caution

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks climbed Wednesday morning as pressure from overnight falls on Wall Street ahead of the U.S. central bank chief’s congressional testimony was offset by investors snapping up bargains following weak performances over the past two days.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 134.62 points, or 0.40 percent, from Tuesday to 33,523.53. The broader Topix index was up 9.63 points, or 0.42 percent, at 2,293.48.

Gainers were led by air transportation, insurance, and farm and fishery shares.