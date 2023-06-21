Ex-Nissan chief Ghosn files $1 bil. lawsuit against carmaker: report

Newsfrom Japan

Former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn has filed a lawsuit against the Japanese carmaker and others, seeking over $1 billion in damages for allegations including defamation, Reuters said Tuesday.

The lawsuit was reportedly filed last month in Lebanon, the Middle Eastern nation to which Ghosn sensationally fled in December 2019 while awaiting trial in Japan after being arrested for allegedly underreporting remuneration and misusing Nissan’s funds.

Ghosn has denied the allegations and said he acted to escape what he called Japan’s “rigged” justice system.

The case brought by Ghosn alleges...