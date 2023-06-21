Tokyo stocks end higher on dip-buying before U.S. Fed chair testimony

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks closed higher Wednesday as caution ahead of congressional testimony by the U.S. central bank chief was offset by investors snapping up bargains following weak performances over the past two days.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 186.23 points, or 0.56 percent, from Tuesday at 33,575.14. The broader Topix index finished 11.16 points, or 0.49 percent, higher at 2,295.01.

Gainers were led by air transportation, insurance, and iron and steel shares.