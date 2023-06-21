Jiro Ushio, former head of Japan’s major business lobby, dies at 92

Economy

Jiro Ushio, a former head of Japan’s major business lobby and the founder of lighting equipment maker Ushio Inc., has died, the company said Wednesday. He was 92.

Ushio, a former chairman of the Japan Association of Corporate Executives, or Keizai Doyukai, was a heavyweight in Japanese economic circles. He is known for his strong ties with the Japanese government for being a member of an economic policy panel.

Ushio, a native of Hyogo Prefecture, western Japan, died of aspiration pneumonia on June 13, the company said.

He was chairman of the association for four years from April 1995 and serve...

Kyodo News

Kyodo News