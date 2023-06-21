Jiro Ushio, former head of Japan’s major business lobby, dies at 92
Jiro Ushio, a former head of Japan’s major business lobby and the founder of lighting equipment maker Ushio Inc., has died, the company said Wednesday. He was 92.
Ushio, a former chairman of the Japan Association of Corporate Executives, or Keizai Doyukai, was a heavyweight in Japanese economic circles. He is known for his strong ties with the Japanese government for being a member of an economic policy panel.
Ushio, a native of Hyogo Prefecture, western Japan, died of aspiration pneumonia on June 13, the company said.
He was chairman of the association for four years from April 1995 and serve...