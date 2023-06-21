High uncertainty warrants monetary easing with patience: BOJ chief

Newsfrom Japan

Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said Wednesday the central bank will “patiently” continue with monetary easing to achieve stable inflation backed by wage growth as uncertainty remains high over economic and financial conditions.

Speaking at a financial industry gathering, Ueda said the BOJ needs to pay “due attention” to currency and other financial market developments and their impact on the Japanese economy.

The yen has been weakening relative to the U.S. dollar and the euro as financial markets price in divergent policy paths of the BOJ, the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central B...