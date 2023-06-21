Japan to host meeting to urge firms to join Ukraine recovery efforts

Newsfrom Japan

Japan will push ahead with support for Ukraine with a plan to host a meeting aimed at encouraging companies to participate in the war-torn country’s economic recovery, Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said Wednesday.

The Japanese government plans the gathering for sometime late this year or early next year, Hayashi said in a speech at a two-day conference on Ukraine’s reconstruction in London through Thursday, attended by over 60 nations.

“The Japanese public and private sectors can strongly support the recovery and reconstruction of Ukraine” through the meeting dubbed “the Japan-Ukraine Con...