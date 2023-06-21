Football: Thailand attacker Chanathip leaving Kawasaki for Pathum Utd

Newsfrom Japan

Thailand attacker Chanathip Songkrasin is leaving Kawasaki Frontale to join BG Pathum United in his home country, the J-League first-division club announced Wednesday. The 29-year-old joined Kawasaki from fellow J1 side Consadole Sapporo ahead of last season but has since made just 18 league appearances without scoring, partly due to injuries. "I feel really honored to have fought as a member of Fontale," Chanathip said in a club statement. The diminutive dribbler joined Sapporo from Muangthong United in 2017 and scored 14 league goals over five seasons before moving to Kawasaki, who were two-...