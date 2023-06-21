Baseball: Takahashi, Dragons get past Eagles in interleague finale

Newsfrom Japan

Hiroto Takahashi allowed two runs, none earned, over 6-2/3 innings to pick up the win as the Central League’s Chunichi Dragons completed this year’s interleague session with a 5-2 victory over the Pacific League’s Rakuten Eagles.

At Sendai’s Rakuten Mobile Park Miyagi, the Eagles became the first PL team to score off Takahashi (3-6) this season. The right-hander scattered five hits and four walks but held Rakuten scoreless until he made one of two run-scoring errors in the seventh.

Chunichi opened the scoring in the first when Yohei Oshima doubled and scored on a Yuki Okabayashi single. Oshima...