Japan’s Awa Odori dance fest to sell premium seats for $1,400

Newsfrom Japan

Organizers of the popular Awa Odori dance festival said Wednesday they are offering premium seats priced at 200,000 yen ($1,400) per person to view the annual spectacle held in August in western Japan’s Tokushima Prefecture.

The “Awaodori hospitality seat,” mainly aimed at wealthy foreign tourists, will include front-facing views of the dance, food such as locally produced chicken and sake and explanations from dancers immediately after they have finished performing via English interpretation.

The ticket pricing is markedly higher than usual, as last year’s most expensive tickets cost around 5...