Tokyo stocks open higher on Japan optimism but U.S. rate hikes loom

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened slightly higher Thursday, as caution over prolonged U.S. interest rate hikes was offset by continued bullish sentiment toward Japanese equities.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 22.99 points, or 0.07 percent, from Wednesday to 33,598.13. The broader Topix index was up 13.20 points, or 0.58 percent, at 2,308.21.

Gainers included consumer credit, mining and securities house issues.

At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 141.67-70 yen compared with 141.84-94 yen in New York and 142.08-10 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The euro was quot...