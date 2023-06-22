Tokyo stocks flat as Japan optimism offset by weak tech shares
Tokyo stocks were almost unchanged Thursday morning, as persisting bullish sentiment toward Japanese equities and hopes for a recovery in inbound tourism were offset by technology shares that tracked their U.S. counterparts lower.
The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 0.49 points, or 0.00 percent, from Wednesday to 33,575.63. The broader Topix index was up 14.57 points, or 0.63 percent, at 2,309.58.
Gainers were led by wholesale trade, mining and consumer credit issues.