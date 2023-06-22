Baseball: Ohtani fans 12, takes loss as Dodgers silence Angels bats

Newsfrom Japan

Shohei Ohtani struck out 12 over seven skillful innings of one-run ball but was tagged with the loss as the Los Angeles Angels went down 2-0 to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday.

With the Angels lineup managing just two hits, both from Luis Rengifo, Ohtani (6-3) was outdueled by a collection of Dodgers relievers after visiting skipper Dave Roberts opted for a bullpen game.

Ohtani fanned six of his first 10 batters before giving up his only run on Freddie Freeman’s homer to lead off the fourth at Angel Stadium. The two-way star allowed five hits and two walks in his 101-pitch outing.

The Ang...