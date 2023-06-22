Tokyo stocks end mixed as Japan optimism offset by weak tech shares

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks finished mixed Thursday as continuing bullishness toward Japanese equities and hopes for a recovery in inbound tourism were offset by technology shares that tracked their U.S. counterparts lower.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 310.26 points, or 0.92 percent, from Wednesday at 33,264.88. The broader Topix index finished 1.49 points, or 0.06 percent, higher at 2,296.50.

Gainers were led by consumer credit, bank and wholesale trade issues. The main decliners were electric appliance, precision instrument, and machinery shares.