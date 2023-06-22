Japan retains economic view in June, more upbeat on labor conditions

Newsfrom Japan

The Japanese government on Thursday retained its view that the economy is recovering moderately, with growing confidence in labor market conditions due to rising wages and their expected positive impact on domestic demand.

In its monthly economic report, the government raised its assessment of employment conditions for the first time in 11 months, saying there has been “improvement recently.” It also changed its assessment of wholesale prices from “flat” to “falling moderately.”

The Cabinet Office maintained its view on major components of the economy such as private consumption, business inve...