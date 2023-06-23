URGENT: Japan’s core consumer prices up 3.2% in May on year

Economy

  • English
  • 日本語
  • 简体字
  • 繁體字
  • Français
  • Español
  • العربية
  • Русский

Core consumer prices in Japan rose 3.2 percent in May from a year earlier, remaining above the Bank of Japan’s 2 percent target for the 14th straight month, government data showed Friday.

The core consumer price index, excluding volatile fresh food items, marked the 21st month of year-on-year increase, due largely to higher import costs for fuel and raw materials.

The key gauge of inflation gained 3.4 percent in April.

Click for full story

Kyodo News

Kyodo News