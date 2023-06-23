Tokyo stocks open higher, exporters boosted as yen hits 7-month low

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Friday, boosted by exporter issues that rose on the yen’s fall to a seven-month low against the U.S. dollar.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 155.93 points, or 0.47 percent, from Thursday to 33,420.81. The broader Topix index was up 7.85 points, or 0.34 percent, at 2,304.35.

Gainers included air transportation, retail, and electric power and gas issues.

At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 143.01-04 yen compared with 143.08-18 yen in New York and 141.78-80 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Thursday.

The euro was quoted at $1.0955-0957 an...