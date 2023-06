Main events scheduled for June 26-July 2

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for June 26-July 2:

June 26 (Mon)

-- Summary of opinions from June 15-16 monetary policy meeting to be released by Bank of Japan.

June 27 (Tues)

-- 29th anniversary of sarin gas attack carried out by AUM Shinrikyo cult members in Matsumoto, Nagano Prefecture.

June 28 (Wed)

-- Utsunomiya District Court to rule on damages lawsuit over high school boys killed in 2017 avalanche during climbing lesson.

June 29 (Thurs)

-- Japan, South Korea to hold finance dialogue in Tokyo.

-- Consumer sentiment data for June to be released by Cabinet Office.

-- Peak day for general s...